Mamma Ramona's - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$9.00+
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The dough is tossed by hand to create a light and airy crust. The sauce is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is spread evenly over the crust. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan, and it is sprinkled generously over the sauce.
- Pepperoni Pizza$10.00+
Pepperoni pizza, with its unmistakable tangy-spicy flavors and savory-smoky aromas, is one of the most beloved pizza varieties among people of all ages. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or for when friends come by for a game night. It’s also deliciously versatile: whether you prefer thick or thin crusts, crispy or chewy textures, or spicy-level extremes — pepperoni will always be the perfect topping to take your pizza from ordinary to extraordinary! So grab a slice of pepperoni pizza next time you’re in the mood for an unbeatably flavorful experience!
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza$11.00+
Our classic combination of red sauce, cheese, and double-cooked pepperoni. Adding a drizzle of hot honey glaze provides for a sweet and spicy twist that adds the perfect kick. Simple, yet packed with flavor, this pizza is a must-try for those who crave a balance of heat and sweetness!
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.00+
- Chicken Fajita Pizza$12.00+
Our signature Chicken Fajita Pizza will leave you satisfied with the combination of olive oil, a blend of three cheeses, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, and fresh tomatoes with a final touch of fresh salsa after the pizza is cooked.
- Margherita Pizza$11.00+
- Works Pizza$14.00+
With the savory flavor of pepperoni, the smell of freshly cooked sausage, and the crunchy topping from mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and olives all combined on delicious pizza dough - it's no wonder why this classic combination is a fan favorite! When you take a bite of pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper and olive pizza it's truly like a party for your taste buds. This delicious combination is sure to tantalize any palate and keep your taste buds singing for more. To top it off quite literally - some sprinkled grated cheese over this tasty combination and you have yourself one mouth-watering Italian delight!
- Meat Combo Pizza$14.00+
When it comes to pizza, there's a lot of variety and everyone has their own favorite. But for the occasional diversity, nothing beats the chain gang of meat toppings – pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon. Together they make a delicious ensemble of flavor and texture that sails over any cheese-only option. It's a combination that is sure to please anyone in the mood for something more than the standard toppings. One bite, and you'll be reminded why this quintet is a go-to topping combo with loads of savory mouthwatering satisfaction.
- Veggie Deluxe Pizza$12.00+
Experience the flavor explosion of a mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato, and basil pizza! Packed with a medley of veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and spices, this pizza is one that won't soon be forgotten. Every bite is bursting with flavor from the combination of mushrooms' earthy notes to the sweetness of onions and peppers to the brininess of olives. The tomatoes add juiciness while basil provides a unique twist on this Italian classic. If you're looking for an unforgettable pizza experience, it's time to try this all-veggie beauty!
- Hawaiian Pizza$11.95+
Hawaiian pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza, combining the sweet and sharp flavor of pineapple with ham or Canadian bacon. Not only does this combination deliver a tantalizing flavor, but it also provides a delectable visual treat. The vibrant color of pineapples alongside the pinkish tones of either ham or Canadian bacon adds a special vibrancy to your dish. The toppings melt together in the cooking process, becoming one unified unit sure to please all who try it. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or a more conventional regular, adding Hawaiian pizza to your menu rotation is an easy way to experience something new without going too far into the unknown.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$12.00+
The perfect combination of toppings for a delicious pizza! Chicken, bacon, and ranch on top of our delicious mozzarella cheese.
Calzones
Meal Deals
- Personal Cheese Pizza and Side Salad Combo$12.99
- Personal Pepperoni Pizza and Side Salad Combo$12.99
- Personal Hawaiian Pizza and Side Salad Combo$13.99
- Personal Meat Lovers Pizza and Side Salad Combo$14.99
- Personal Veggie Deluxe Pizza and Side Salad Combo$14.99
- Personal Chicken Fajita Pizza and Side Salad Combo$14.99
- Personal Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Side Salad Combo$13.99
Sides / Salads
- Large Garden Salad$7.95
Our garden salad is full of fresh ingredients including: Iceberg lettuce, carrots, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with our Italian Dressing and seasoned croutons on the side.
- Side Garden Salad$4.00
Our garden salad is full of fresh ingredients including: Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with our Italian Dressing and seasoned croutons on the side.
- Individual Lays Original Chips$1.75
Dessert
- Double Chocolate Cake Slice$5.50
A hefty slice of our double chocolate cake.
- New York Cheesecake Slice$4.00
- Nutella Calzone$5.95
Nutella filled calzone topped with powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. The perfect ending to a perfect meal!
- S'mores Calzone$6.55
The perfect ending to your meal with our chocolate and marshmallow stuffed calzone.
