Mamma Ramona's Pizzeria Ramona, CA
Pizza
Pizza
- Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon N Artichoke Pizza$10.00+
Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon & Artichoke Pizza is a mouth-watering combination of delicious flavors that can satisfy any food lover! The creamy texture of the Alfredo sauce combined with the crunchy bacon and artichokes will have you reaching for another slice.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00+
The perfect marriage of barbecue sauce and chicken on top of a pizza is the definition of mouth-watering cuisine. The sweet, smoky flavor of your favorite barbecue sauce complemented with juicy and tender pieces of chicken creates an unforgettable flavor experience which will have you wanting more. The combination of flavors contrasts in the most delicious way, making it a one-of-a-kind favorite!
- Build Your Own Pizza$8.00+
If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperonis and hearty mushrooms to bold anchovies and spicy jalapenos, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.
- Cheese Pizza$8.00+
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The dough is tossed by hand to create a light and airy crust. The sauce is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is spread evenly over the crust. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan, and it is sprinkled generously over the sauce.
- Chicken Pesto$11.00+
This pizza packs a punch of spectacular ingredients that come together to create a creamy and savory blend, sure to be enjoyed by everyone! The grilled chicken is juicy and succulent; it pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the red onion. With each bite, you'll experience the flavor of the homemade pesto sauce overflowing from every slice.
- Four Cheese Pizza$9.00+
When it comes to pizza, many people immediately think of its classic topping combination of Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. These four cheese together bring an abundance of flavor as well as a touch of tangy sharpness that can be found in traditional Italian pizzas throughout the country.
- Garlic Fingers$8.00
Garlic fingers made using our garlic bread recipe passed down over the years. Get a side of hot honey to go with it; it's delicious! Feeds 3-4 people.
- Hawaiian Five Ohhhhhh$12.00+
Hawaiian pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza. It combines the sweet and sharp flavor of pineapple with ham or Canadian bacon.
- Kathy's Favorite Pizza$12.00+
This sausage, mushroom, onion, black olives, and green bell peppers pizza will surely please the whole family!
- Margherita Pizza$10.00+
Our velvety tomato sauce and hand-shredded melted mozzarella cheese pizza, made with ingredients from our local farms around Ramona, is a mouth-watering masterpiece.
- Meat Combo$13.00+
When it comes to pizza, there's a lot of variety and everyone has their own favorite. But for the occasional diversity, nothing beats the chain gang of meat toppings – pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon.
- Molto Dolce Pepperoni Pizza$10.00+
Molte Dolce pizza is an exquisite combination of sweet and spicy flavors that will have your taste buds dancing with pleasure. The marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni provide a traditional flavor base that is kicked up a notch with the addition of a chili infused honey drizzle.
- Mushroom Chicken Alfredo$12.00+
The classic Italian flavors of mushroom, chicken, and alfredo sauce all come together to create the perfect taste in a delicious Mushroom Chicken Alfredo Pizza!
- Pepperoni Pizza$10.00+
With its unmistakable tangy-spicy flavors and savory-smoky aromas, Pepperoni pizza is one of the most beloved pizza varieties among people of all ages. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or when friends come by for a game night.
- Pizza Love$10.00+
One of my favorite dishes to indulge in (if I'm feeling a bit naughty) is a delicious hand-tossed pizza with heaps of pepperoni, diced ham, crumbled sausage, diced onions and bell peppers.
- Triple XXX$12.00+
This is one of my favorite pizzas! It's got a base of sauce, double pepperoni, another layer of sauce, our mozzarella cheese, and then a layer of sizzling pepperonis on top of the cheese. These are cooked simultaneously as the pizza but separate to give them a taste akin to bacon on top of the pizza.
- Veggie Deluxe$10.00+
Experience the flavor explosion of a mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato, and artichoke pizza! Packed with a medley of veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and spices, this pizza is one that won't soon be forgotten.
- Works Pizza$12.00+
With the savory flavor of pepperoni, the smell of freshly cooked sausage, and the crunchy topping from mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and olives all combined on delicious pizza dough - it's no wonder why this classic combination is a fan favorite!
- Crustless Pizza$8.00
Add up to 6 toppings of your choice, baked on a bed of our traditional pizza sauce. No dough crust. Medium only.
Redemptions
- Cheese Pizza Redemption
A delicious 12" cheese pizza, perfectly baked and topped generously with melted cheese, delivering a simple yet satisfying taste experience. You must have an existing subscription to redeem your pizza, once per week.
- Pepperoni Pizza Redemption
You are redeeming your once per week pepperoni pizza with this selection. Your subscription includes a 12" pepperoni pizza, regular crust. If you want to add additional toppings, select the options and toppings and you'll pay the difference in cost. You can only order one per week, per subscription. Additional redemptions will be rejected.
- Pizza Take N Bake Redemption, 12"
We par bake the crust, add toppings, and you cook the pizza in your own oven at 425 degrees for 15-25 minutes, depending on the oven. We make these at the time you order them; rarely do we have them ready to go.
- Pizza Kit Redemption
We provide you with a doughball, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, corn meal and a stack of pepperoni for you to make your own pizza. When you get it home, spread the corn meal across the surface; stretch your dough out, apply the sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni to the surface and then pop in the oven at 450 degrees for 15-25 minutes. Watch for the crust to become maple sugar brown mottled. You can order additional toppings if needed.
- Microgreen Salad
Dough Balls
- Dough Balls$5.00+
Our hand-rolled, hand-made dough balls ready to be pressed into your own pie. Great for those with their own pizza ovens. Order a six pack and freeze what you need for the future.
Subscriptions
- 52 Pizzas for a Year Subscription$199.00
Have pizza cravings every week? Our subscription program is the best way to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank. For only $199, you get a whopping 52 pepperoni pizzas with an insane retail value of $830. Best of all, these pizza pies are served as 12" deliciousness, sure to make pizza night a hit with everyone in the family. Start enjoying pizza night once a week without paying top-dollar prices, for the next 52 weeks. When you purchase this, we will provide redemption instructions. You will be able to redeem online, and can be picked up or scheduled for delivery.
Dipping Cups
- Dipping Sauces$1.00+
Three sizes for dipping sauce - a 3oz good for a few wings or slices of pizza, a medium container, and a bucket you can practically bathe in. Well, maybe not bathe in, but it's a lot!
Mason Jar Salads
Take N Bake
Cook At Home
- Cheese Pizza Take N Bake, 12"$10.00
Mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce.
- Hawaiian Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
One of our favorites, make with our hand-tossed dough that we make fresh every day, topped with pineapple and your choice of ham or Canadian bacon.
- Meat Combo Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon.
- Pepperoni Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$12.00
Mozzarella cheese, generous spread of pepperoni's and pizza sauce.
- Take & Bake, Specialty Pizzas
Choose the toppings you would like, or just choose the type of take & bake you'd like to pick up. To cook, put it in your oven at 425 degrees and cook until the bottom of the crust has a splotchy maple sugar bottom look. All take & bakes are 12" in size.
- Veggie Deluxe, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato and artichoke
- Works Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers and olives.
Beverages
Soda Pop
