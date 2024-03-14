Mamma Ramona's OSide Oceanside, CA
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$9.00
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The dough is tossed by hand to create a light and airy crust. The sauce is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is spread evenly over the crust. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan, and it is sprinkled generously over the sauce.
- Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Pepperoni pizza, with its unmistakable tangy-spicy flavors and savory-smoky aromas, is one of the most beloved pizza varieties among people of all ages. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or for when friends come by for a game night. It’s also deliciously versatile: whether you prefer thick or thin crusts, crispy or chewy textures, or spicy-level extremes — pepperoni will always be the perfect topping to take your pizza from ordinary to extraordinary! So grab a slice of pepperoni pizza next time you’re in the mood for an unbeatably flavorful experience!
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperonis and hearty mushrooms to bold anchovies and spicy jalapenos, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.
- Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon N Artichoke Pizza$12.00
Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon & Artichoke Pizza is a mouth-watering combination of delicious flavors that can satisfy any food lover! The creamy texture of the Alfredo sauce combined with the crunchy bacon and artichokes will have you reaching for another slice. But what really gives this pizza its unique flavor is the spinach which adds an extra layer of freshness. This pizza is definitely one to try if you're looking for a rich and flavorful dish that's sure to leave your palate wanting more.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00
The perfect marriage of barbecue sauce and chicken on top of a pizza is the definition of mouth-watering cuisine. The sweet, smoky flavor of your favorite barbecue sauce, complemented with juicy and tender chicken pieces, creates an unforgettable flavor experience that will make you want more. Add our red onions, and the meal is complete! The combination of flavors contrasts most deliciously, making it a one-of-a-kind favorite!
- Chicken Pesto$12.00
This pizza packs a punch of spectacular ingredients that come together to create a creamy and savory blend, sure to be enjoyed by everyone! The grilled chicken is juicy and succulent; it pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the red onion. With each bite, you'll experience the flavor of the homemade pesto sauce overflowing from every slice.
- Four Cheese Pizza$10.00
When it comes to pizza, many people immediately think of its classic topping combination of Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. These four cheese together bring an abundance of flavor as well as a touch of tangy sharpness that can be found in traditional Italian pizzas throughout the country. The mild taste of provolone and creamy ricotta serves as the perfect balance to the sharpness of the Romano and Mozzarella. No other cheese combo can match up to this all-time classic for bringing out the best attributes of pizza dough.
- Hawaiian Five Ohhhhhh$12.00
Hawaiian pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza, combining the sweet and sharp flavor of pineapple with ham or Canadian bacon. Not only does this combination deliver a tantalizing flavor, but it also provides a delectable visual treat. The vibrant color of pineapples alongside the pinkish tones of either ham or Canadian bacon adds a special vibrancy to your dish. The toppings melt together in the cooking process, becoming one unified unit sure to please all who try it. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or a more conventional regular, adding Hawaiian pizza to your menu rotation is an easy way to experience something new without going too far into the unknown.
- Crustless Pizza$8.00
Add up to 6 toppings of your choice, baked on a bed of our traditional pizza sauce. Medium only.
- Molto Dolce Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Molte Dolce pizza is an exquisite combination of sweet and spicy flavors that will have your taste buds dancing with pleasure. The marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni provide a traditional flavor base that is kicked up a notch with the addition of a chili infused honey drizzle. Every bite guarantees to be packed with a perfect balance of the classic Italian fare and the intensity of the chili honey. Don't just order any pizza topping; try something different - let the Molte Dolce surprise your senses and tantalize your taste buds!
- Pizza Love$11.00
One of my favorite dishes to indulge in (if I'm feeling a bit naughty) is a delicious hand-tossed pizza with heaps of pepperoni, diced ham, crumbled sausage, diced onions and bell peppers. All these flavors blended together create such mouthwatering perfection that no matter how full I am, I will always go for one more slice! Adding the gentle sweetness from bell peppers and the spicy heat from sausage build a fragrant aroma and give each bite an incredible complexity of flavor. There's nothing quite like it - unless you switch up the toppings every now and then!
- Margherita Pizza$11.00
Our velvety tomato sauce and hand-shredded melted mozzarella cheese pizza, made with ingredients from our local farms around Ramona, is a mouth-watering masterpiece. Every bite releases a burst of flavor - sweet tomato sauce, creamy cheese, and tangy basil leaf contrasting perfectly on one amazing slice. It's enough to make your taste buds jump for joy! One bite is all it takes to understand why this pizza is gaining rave reviews among the locals. The perfect balance of fresh, melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness - don't miss out on this culinary treat!
- Meat Combo$13.00
When it comes to pizza, there's a lot of variety and everyone has their own favorite. But for the occasional diversity, nothing beats the chain gang of meat toppings – pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon. Together they make a delicious ensemble of flavor and texture that sails over any cheese-only option. It's a combination that is sure to please anyone in the mood for something more than the standard toppings. One bite, and you'll be reminded why this quintet is a go-to topping combo with loads of savory mouthwatering satisfaction!
- Mushroom Chicken Alfredo$13.00
The classic Italian flavors of mushroom, chicken, and alfredo sauce all come together to create the perfect taste in a delicious Mushroom Chicken Alfredo Pizza! This delectable pizza goes above and beyond traditional pies by combining salty bits of mushrooms with succulent pieces of chicken and coating them in an aromatic garlic and herb-infused alfredo sauce. Whether you eat it piping hot straight from the oven or enjoyed cold later, this Mushroom Chicken Alfredo Pizza is sure to please any palate.
- Veggie Deluxe$11.00
Experience the flavor explosion of a mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato, and artichoke pizza! Packed with a medley of veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and spices, this pizza is one that won't soon be forgotten. Every bite is bursting with flavor from the combination of mushrooms' earthy notes to the sweetness of onions and peppers to the brininess of olives. The tomatoes add juiciness while artichoke provides a unique twist on this Italian classic. If you're looking for an unforgettable pizza experience, it's time to try this all-veggie beauty!
- Works Pizza$13.00
With the savory flavor of pepperoni, the smell of freshly cooked sausage, and the crunchy topping from mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and olives all combined on delicious pizza dough - it's no wonder why this classic combination is a fan favorite! When you take a bite of pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper and olive pizza it's truly like a party for your taste buds. This delicious combination is sure to tantalize any palate and keep your taste buds singing for more. To top it off quite literally - some sprinkled grated cheese over this tasty combination and you have yourself one mouth-watering Italian delight!
- Triple XXX$11.00
This is one of my favorite pizzas! It's got a base of sauce, double pepperoni, another layer of sauce, our mozzarella cheese, and then a layer of sizzling pepperonis on top of the cheese. These are cooked simultaneously as the pizza but separate to give them a taste akin to bacon on top of the pizza.
- Kathy's Favorite$12.00
This sausage, mushroom, onion, black olives, and green bell peppers pizza will surely please the whole family! Rich and flavorful tomato sauce is a savory base for added fresh ingredients. Each bite of this cheesy pizza will explode with flavor with the classic layer of hand-shredded, melted Grande mozzarella cheese on top. The bite of onions works perfectly in contrast to the mellow flavor created by the bell peppers while giving a pleasant aroma at the same time. With so much flavor and texture in every slice, this delicious pizza comes highly recommended as an easy weeknight dinner option!
Subscriptions
- 52 Pizzas for a Year$199.00
Have pizza cravings every week? Our subscription program is the best way to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank. For only $199, you get a whopping 52 pepperoni pizzas with an insane retail value of $830. Best of all, these pizza pies are served as 12" deliciousness, sure to make pizza night a hit with everyone in the family. Start enjoying pizza night once a week without paying top-dollar prices, for the next 52 weeks. When you purchase this, we will provide redemption instructions. You will be able to redeem online, and can be picked up or scheduled for delivery.
Redemptions
- Microgreen Salad
- Cheese Pizza Redemption
A delicious 12" cheese pizza, perfectly baked and topped generously with melted cheese, delivering a simple yet satisfying taste experience. You must have an existing subscription to redeem your pizza, <b>once per week.</b>
- Pizza Kit Redemption
We provide you with a doughball, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, corn meal and a stack of pepperoni for you to make your own pizza. When you get it home, spread the corn meal across the surface; stretch your dough out, apply the sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni to the surface and then pop in the oven at 450 degrees for 15-25 minutes. Watch for the crust to become maple sugar brown mottled. You can order additional toppings if needed.
- Pepperoni Pizza Redemption
You are redeeming your once per week pepperoni pizza with this selection. Your subscription includes a 12" pepperoni pizza, regular crust. If you want to add additional toppings, select the options and toppings and you'll pay the difference in cost. You can only order one per week, per subscription. Additional redemptions will be rejected.
- Pizza Take N Bake, 12"
Dough Balls
- Dough Balls$5.00+
Our hand-rolled, hand-made dough balls ready to be pressed into your own pie. Great for those with their own pizza ovens. Order a six pack and freeze what you need for the future.
Calzones
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$18.00
Tender BBQ chicken, tangy barbecue sauce, melted cheese, and caramelized onions harmoniously melded together inside a heavenly calzone. A finger-licking twist on a classic Italian favorite.
- Chicken Pesto$17.00
Juicy chicken combined with flavorful pesto sauce and melted cheese, nestled inside a warm, doughy calzone. A mouthwatering delight for lovers of Italian cuisine.
- Four Cheese Calzone$16.00
- Hawaiian Calzone$17.00
They say pineapple doesn't belong on a pizza (we disagree), but it's delicious inside our calzones! Choose ham or Canadian bacon.
- Margherita Calzone$15.00
Velvety tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes
- Meat Combo Calzone$19.00
Bacon! Also, pepperoni, sausage, ham and meatball make up this awesome calzone!
- Mediterranean Calzone$19.00
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh garlic, roasted bell peppers, feta cheese and and Kalmata olives make up this delicious calzone.
- Veggie Deluxe Calzone$18.00
Like a Veggie Deluxe pizza, but as a calzone. Includes mushroom, onion, bell pepper, black olives, fresh tomato and artichoke hearts.
- The Works Calzone$19.00
Like our favorite Works Pizza, but in a calzone. Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell peppers and black olives.
- Build Your Own Calzone$10.00
- Spinach Mushroom Calzone$12.00
Experience the ultimate flavor fusion with our Spinach and Mushroom Calzone! A mouthwatering blend of sautéed mushrooms, fresh spinach, and melted cheese, all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. A viral sensation that will leave you craving for more! #CalzoneDelight #SpinachMushroomMagic
- Ham N Sausage Calzone$13.00
Indulge in the savory goodness of our Ham and Sausage Calzone! Generously stuffed with premium ham, flavorful sausage, and melted cheese, all enveloped in a perfectly baked, golden crust. A viral sensation you can't resist! #CalzoneCravings #HamSausageDelight
Dipping Cups
- Dipping Sauces$1.00+
Three sizes for dipping sauce - a 3oz good for a few wings or slices of pizza, a medium container, and a bucket you can practically bathe in. Well, maybe not bathe in, but it's a lot!
