Mamma Ramona's Pizzeria Tempe, AZ
Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza
If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperoni and hearty mushrooms or hot honey drizzle, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.$9.00
- Cheese Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The homemade dough is tossed by hand to create a light and airy crust. The sauce is made with vine-ripened tomatoes and spices, and it is spread evenly over the crust. Hand shredded mozzarella is sprinkled generously over the sauce.$9.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our delicious halal beef pepperoni right out of the oven. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or for when friends come by for a game night.$12.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our delicious BBQ Chicken Pizza fresh out of the oven, comes with oven roasted chicken and drizzled with bbq sauce.$12.00
- Artichoke Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our delicious Artichoke Pizza comes with sliced mozzarella, ricotta, garlic oil, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, Pecorino Romano.$13.00
- Veggie Deluxe
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our delicious hot out of the oven Veggie pizza comes with veggies of your choice.$13.00
Appetizers
Sandwiches and Salads
Dessert
- Tiramisu Cheesecake$7.00