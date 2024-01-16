Mamma Ramona's Pizzeria Tempe, AZ
Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza
If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperoni and hearty mushrooms or hot honey drizzle, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.$8.00
- Cheese Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The homemade dough is tossed by hand to create a light and airy crust. The sauce is made with vine-ripened tomatoes and spices, and it is spread evenly over the crust. Hand shredded mozzarella is sprinkled generously over the sauce.$8.00
- Halal Pepperoni Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our delicious halal beef pepperoni right out of the oven. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or for when friends come by for a game night.$8.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our delicious BBQ Chicken Pizza fresh out of the oven, comes with oven roasted chicken and drizzled with bbq sauce.$8.00
- Artichoke Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our delicious Artichoke Pizza comes with sliced mozzarella, ricotta, garlic oil, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, Pecorino Romano.$8.00
- Veggie Deluxe
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Our delicious hot out of the oven Veggie pizza comes with veggies of your choice.$9.00
- Margherita Pizza
Hand toasted dough, fresh out of the oven. Margherita pizza Italian style, is a famous pizza style from Naples, Italy. While a Neapolitan pizza has a special crust and basic toppings$9.50
- NEW! The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, shredded chicken, ground beef, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella$8.00
- NEW! Meat Lover’s Pizza
Every Meat Lover's® pizza is fully loaded with Beef and pepperoni$8.00
Salad
Sides
- 3 Pieces Tenders w/ Fries
served with fries & a side of ranch$8.99
- 5 Pieces Tenders w/ Fries$12.99
- Mac and Cheese Bites
served with marinara sauce$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce$6.99
- Fries
Fresh from the deep fry and seasoned.$3.99
- Large Fries$6.99
- “NEW” Loaded Fries
Fryed tender served on top of the fries and cajun sauce. Large$11.00
Calzone
Beverages
Pizza Redemptions
Pizza Passport Subscription
- 52 Pizzas for a Year
Have pizza cravings every week? Our subscription program is the best way to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank. For only $189, you get a whopping 52 cheese pizzas with an insane retail value of $830. Best of all, these pizza pies are served as 12" deliciousness, sure to make pizza night a hit with everyone in the family. Start enjoying pizza night once a week without paying top-dollar prices, for the next 52 weeks. Purchase online at 52weeksofpizza.com. When you purchase this, we will provide redemption instructions. You will be able to redeem online, and can be picked up. Delivery charges apply if delivery is selected.