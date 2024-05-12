If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperoni and hearty mushrooms or hot honey drizzle, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.

Pizza Size Required* Please select 1 8" PIzza 12" Pizza + $3.00 16" Pizza + $6.00 Pizza Toppings Please select up to 8 Black Olives + $2.80 Pepperoncini Peppers + $2.80 Mushrooms + $2.80 Green Peppers + $2.80 Fresh Tomatoes + $2.80 Fresh Basil + $2.80 Pineapple + $2.80 Red Onion + $2.80 Artichoke Hearts + $2.80 Extra Cheese + $2.80 Extra Sauce + $2.80 Diced Chicken + $2.80 Halal Pepperoni + $2.80 Beef + $2.80 Ricotta Cheese + $2.80 Pickle Jalapenos + $2.80 Seasonings Please select up to 6 Add Parmesan Cheese Packet + $0.25 Add Crushed Red Pepper Packet + $0.25