Have pizza cravings every week? Our subscription program is the best way to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank. For only $189, you get a whopping 52 pepperoni pizzas with an insane retail value of $830. Best of all, these pizza pies are served as 12" deliciousness, sure to make pizza night a hit with everyone in the family. Start enjoying pizza night once a week without paying top-dollar prices, for the next 52 weeks. Purchase online at 52weeksofpizza.com. When you purchase this, we will provide redemption instructions. You will be able to redeem online, and can be picked up. Delivery charges apply if delivery is selected.