Mamma Ramona's Pizzeria Philadelphia, PA
Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperoni and hearty mushrooms or hot honey drizzle, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.
- Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Pepperoni pizza, with its unmistakable tangy-spicy flavors and savory-smoky aromas, is one of the most beloved pizza varieties among people of all ages. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or for when friends come by for a game night.
- Cheese Pizza$9.00
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The homemade dough is tossed by hand to create a light and airy crust. The sauce is made with vine-ripened tomatoes and spices, and it is spread evenly over the crust. Hand shredded mozzarella is sprinkled generously over the sauce.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00
The perfect marriage of barbecue sauce and chicken on top of a white pizza is the definition of mouth-watering cuisine. The sweet, smoky flavor of your favorite barbecue sauce complemented with juicy and tender pieces of chicken creates an unforgettable flavor experience which will have you wanting more. The combination of flavors contrasts in the most delicious way making it a one-of-a-kind favorite!
- Classic White Pizza$10.00
Indulge in the simple yet sublime pleasure of our white pizza, where the perfect harmony of creamy ricotta, melted mozzarella, and expertly selected seasonings creates a flavor symphony that's both satisfying and delightful.
- Works Pizza$13.00
With the savory flavor of pepperoni, the smell of freshly cooked sausage, and the crunchy topping from mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and olives all combined on delicious pizza dough - it's no wonder why this classic combination is a fan favorite! When you take a bite of pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper and olive pizza it's truly like a party for your taste buds. This delicious combination is sure to tantalize any palate and keep your taste buds singing for more.
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Our classic combination of red sauce, cheese, and double-cooked pepperoni. Adding a drizzle of hot honey glaze provides for a sweet and spicy twist that adds the perfect kick. Simple, yet packed with flavor, this pizza is a must-try for those who crave a balance of heat and sweetness!
- Margherita Pizza$11.00
Our velvety tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella and fresh basil is a mouth-watering masterpiece. Every bite releases a burst of flavor - sweet tomato sauce, creamy cheese, and tangy basil contrasting perfectly on one amazing slice. It's enough to make your taste buds jump for joy! One bite is all it takes to understand why this pizza is gaining rave reviews among the locals. The perfect balance of fresh, melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness - don't miss out on this culinary treat!
- Aloha-ha Pizza$12.00
This pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza, combining the sweet and sharp flavor of pineapple with ham. Not only does this combination deliver a tantalizing flavor, but it also provides a delectable visual treat. The vibrant color of pineapples alongside ham. The toppings melt together in the cooking process, becoming one unified unit sure to please all who try it. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or a more conventional regular, adding Hawaiian pizza to your menu rotation is an easy way to experience something new without going too far into the unknown.
- Meat Combo$13.00
When it comes to pizza, there's a lot of variety and everyone has their own favorite. But for the occasional diversity, nothing beats the chain gang of meat toppings – pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon. Together they make a delicious ensemble of flavor and texture that sails over any cheese-only option. It's a combination that is sure to please anyone in the mood for something more than the standard toppings. One bite, and you'll be reminded why this quintet is a go-to topping combo with loads of savory mouthwatering satisfaction.
- Veggie Deluxe$11.00
Experience the flavor explosion of a mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato, and artichoke pizza! Packed with a medley of veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and spices, this pizza is one that won't soon be forgotten. Every bite is bursting with flavor from the combination of mushrooms' earthy notes to the sweetness of onions and peppers to the brininess of olives. The tomatoes add juiciness while artichoke provides a unique twist on this Italian classic. If you're looking for an unforgettable pizza experience, it's time to try this all-veggie beauty!
- Caprese Pizza$11.00
Our handmade dough, topped with slices of tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, seasonings and finished with fresh basil. It is simple, fresh and delicious.
- Boardwalk Pizza$11.00
Dreaming of east coast boardwalks and summer fun? Try our rendition of the nostalgic and classic boardwalk pizza. A tantalizing blend of sharp cheddar cheese paired with our savory signature sauce.
- Sweet Endings$9.00
Sweet Endings is a delightful dessert pizza with a warm, chewy crust generously topped with creamy Nutella. Finished with a light dusting of powdered sugar, each bite is a simple yet heavenly treat for your taste buds. Enjoy the perfect ending to your meal with this sweet and satisfying creation.
Subscriptions
- 52 Pizzas for a Year Subscription$199.00
Have pizza cravings every week? Our subscription program is the best way to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank. For only $199, you get a whopping 52 pepperoni pizzas with an insane retail value of $830. Best of all, these pizza pies are served as 12" deliciousness, sure to make pizza night a hit with everyone in the family. Start enjoying pizza night once a week without paying top-dollar prices, for the next 52 weeks. When you purchase this, we will provide redemption instructions. You will be able to redeem online, and can be picked up. Delivery charges apply if delivery is selected.
